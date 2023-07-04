China tensions keep Mexico in spotlight, 3 years on from USMCA

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON -- As the revamped North American trade pact known as the USMCA marks its third anniversary, the trade bloc has come back into focus amid tensions with China, but the deal has fallen short on Washington's original goal of attracting manufacturers to the U.S.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that took effect July 1, 2020, set stricter requirements for zero-tariff trade within the region than its predecessor, the North American Free Trade Agreement. This was a bid by then-U.S. President Donald Trump to bring more manufacturing to U.S. shores.