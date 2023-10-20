China to curb exports of key EV battery material from Dec. 1

BEIJING -- China announced on Friday that it will require export permits for graphite, a key material for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, starting Dec. 1. The country is the world's top graphite producer, and the move could spur procurement difficulties for global EV makers.

Regulations will be introduced based on the Export Control Law and others that tighten export controls on strategic goods, preventing Chinese companies from exporting unless they go through the authority's examination process and obtain permission.