SHANGHAI -- China's trade slump eased in August, but analysts say policy support could be the driving factor rather than a turnaround in global demand or a pickup in domestic activity.

Exports fell 8.8% from a year earlier to $284.9 billion, easing from a 14.5% slump in July, China's customs office reported on Thursday. This compares with a median forecast for a 9.2% drop in a Reuters economist poll.