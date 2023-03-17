ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
EU seeks to diversify critical raw material supply away from China

Concerns grow over dependence on imports during pandemic, Ukraine war

The European Union is aiming to reduce its dependence on imports of critical raw materials from countries such as China. (Source photos by AP and Reuters) 
CATHERINE DE BEAUREPAIRE, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

BRUSSELS -- The European Union on Thursday presented plans to accelerate its transition to green technologies and boost production of critical raw materials, aiming to reduce its dependence on countries such as China.

The 27-nation bloc wants at least 10% of its consumption of such materials to be locally produced by the end of the decade and will introduce targets for their recycling and processing.

