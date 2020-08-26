ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Exclusive: Japan and UK to sign equal-to-EU trade deal by September

British cheese to be guaranteed tariff equal to European preferential treatment

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, and U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met in London on Aug. 5.   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.K. will sign a free-trade pact, perhaps by September, Nikkei has learned.

The deal will mostly follow the preferential tariffs in the Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the EU, minimizing Brexit's impact on Japanese businesses.

It will be the U.K.'s first trade agreement with a major country since it left the EU and will serve as a model for negotiations with other countries.

Under the agreement, there will be no auto tariffs on Japanese cars in 2026, after the tariff rate is gradually lowered, in line with the EU-Japan agreement. Tariffs on some auto and railroad parts will be eliminated ahead of the EU-Japan agreement, benefiting Japanese parts makers.

Imports of blue cheese from the U.K. will be guaranteed a tariff at the same level stipulated in the EU-Japan agreement.

A system will be created to import cheese at a higher tariff but later refund the supplier. Cheese importers will be charged a 29.8% tariff when they import from the U.K. Cheese importers will get a refund if the total import amount at the end of the year is below an agreed-to level. The refund will make the tariff equal to a 24.2% rate between Japan and the EU.

