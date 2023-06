HONG KONG -- Opposition is growing in Hong Kong over Japan's planned discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, with an environmental official vowing to curb imports of seafood from the affected area to the second-biggest international market for Japanese food.

Japan plans to release into the sea as early as this summer treated wastewater that was contaminated by the meltdown of reactors at the plant in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.