India's PC import curbs draw U.S. concerns

MUMBAI -- India's new rules for imports of personal computers have prompted the U.S. to seek more clarity ahead of their adoption, a reaction that reflects the South Asian nation's growing economic weight.

Starting in November, suppliers of personal computers, laptops, tablets and similar devices will need to obtain licenses to import those products into India. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai raised American concerns about the controls during a recent meeting with her counterpart, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.