ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Trade

India's Russian imports soar 400% as U.S. offers little resistance

China seen behind Washington's soft touch; New Delhi optimistic on rupee trade

An oil refinery in Mumbai: India has become a top buyer of bargain crude from Russia.   © Getty Images
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India appears to be pulling off a diplomatic high-wire act between Washington and Moscow as Commerce Ministry data shows imports from Russia have surged nearly 400% so far this fiscal year, fueled by purchases of discounted crude oil.

Russia was India's No. 4 "merchandise import source nation" in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year through March, after China, the United Arab Emirates and the U.S. The total value of Russian imports came to $37.31 billion, up from $7.71 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to the latest trade figures revealed on Wednesday. This translates to growth of 384%, with Russia accounting for a 6.2% share of the South Asian country's total imports during the period.

Read Next

Latest On Trade

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close