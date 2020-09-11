Japan and UK reach general agreement on new trade pact

Tokyo -- Japan and the U.K. reached a general agreement on their new trade pact on Friday, amid hopes of minimizing the impact of Brexit on businesses.

The two countries agreed to adopt most of the preferential tariffs of the Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the European Union. The new pact is to take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2021, after passing through the parliaments of both countries.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss held an teleconference on Friday.

Preferential tariffs of the Japan-EU EPA can be applied to trade in goods between Japan and the U.K. until the end of December. There were fears of high tariffs in the absence of a new pact between the two countries.

If the trade pact becomes reality, it will be the first for the U.K. with other major partners since leaving the EU. It is to be followed by negotiations with EU and the U.S.