ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Trade

Japan and UK reach general agreement on new trade pact

Deal marks the first for Britain with other countries after Brexit

Japanese Foreign MinisterToshimitsu Mogi and U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.meet on Aug. 7 in London. (Photo provided by U.K. Ministry of Foreign Affairs.)   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

Tokyo -- Japan and the U.K. reached a general agreement on their new trade pact on Friday, amid hopes of minimizing the impact of Brexit on businesses. 

The two countries agreed to adopt most of the preferential tariffs of the Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the European Union. The new pact is to take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2021, after passing through the parliaments of both countries.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss held an teleconference on Friday.

Preferential tariffs of the Japan-EU EPA can be applied to trade in goods between Japan and the U.K. until the end of December. There were fears of high tariffs in the absence of a new pact between the two countries.

If the trade pact becomes reality, it will be the first for the U.K. with other major partners since leaving the EU. It is to be followed by negotiations with EU and the U.S.

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close