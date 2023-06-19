Japan-made semiconductors skirt sanctions to enter Russia

TOKYO -- Semiconductors made by Japanese manufacturers are still entering Russia, even after its invasion of Ukraine, according to an investigation by Nikkei. The majority of transactions go through third countries, such as China, meaning Japanese laws that regulate direct exports cannot stop the flow of chips. Additional measures are needed to stop the indirect flow of goods and make sanctions more effective.

In March 2022, Japan aligned with U.S. sanctions and restricted the export of domestically produced semiconductors. Although the restrictions were implemented in stages according to product performance and other factors, "general semiconductors (were) subject to the regulations from the beginning," said an official from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.