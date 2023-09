TOKYO -- Japan's exports to China dropped 11% in August from a year earlier, marking the ninth straight month of decline, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday by Japan's Ministry of Finance, highlighting weak demand from one of its key trade partners.

China also suspended all seafood imports from Japan in late August following the discharge of water into the Pacific Ocean from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, a move that may have weighed on the latest figures.