TOKYO -- Shipments of seafood from Japan to China fell 76% in August from a year earlier, reflecting Beijing's ban on imports of such goods since Tokyo began discharging treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Japan exported 2.2 billion yen ($14.7 million) worth of seafood products to China last month, down from 9 billion yen in August 2022, data from Japan's Finance Ministry showed Thursday.