ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Trade

Malaysia leads Southeast Asia recovery on digital device demand

Vietnam and Singapore also rebound while Philippines mired in slump

Containerships at a port in Malaysia. The Southeast Asian nation's exports surged 63% in April.   © Reuters
TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

SINGAPORE -- Strong global demand for smartphones and gadgets amid COVID-19 isolation measures is lifting some Southeast Asian economies while others continue to suffer because of weak manufacturing.

Malaysia reported Friday that exports surged 63% year-on-year to a record 105.6 billion ringgit ($25.5 billion) in April. The jump was fueled by semiconductors and other electronic products, which accounted for a third of all outbound shipments.

International consumers have been shopping for new electronics and digital devices while they stay under coronavirus lockdown, giving a boost to Malaysia, a hub of chipmakers and IT companies.

"Malaysia is the United States' largest semiconductor trading partner with a 24% share, thereby establishing Malaysia as a leading hub for assembly, test and packaging, and a growing destination for semiconductor equipment and toolmakers," International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Lim Ban Hong told a newly formed chip trade group last month.

With China and the U.S. driving a rebound in the global economy, Malaysia is benefiting from having them as top buyers of its products. The Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product from manufacturing expanded 6.6% in the first quarter of 2021, helping to improve overall GDP to negative growth of just 0.5% from the 3.4% contraction from the preceding quarter. For the full year, overall GDP is projected to rise at a pace of 6% to 7.5%.

The same mechanism is working for Vietnam and Singapore. Vietnam is getting a boost from robust exports to the U.S. by manufacturers, including by a Samsung Electronics smartphone subsidiary, and reported GDP growth of 4.48% for the first quarter.

Singapore has upgraded the first quarter GDP to a gain of 1.3% from the preliminary estimate of 0.2%, supported by increased production at electric and precision machinery builders and chemicals companies. While both Vietnam and Singapore have tightened COVID-19 measures of late, dealing a blow to restaurant and other service industries, this slump will likely be offset by the strong performance of the manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, countries mired in deeper GDP contractions lack manufacturing as the driver of an economic recovery. The Philippines' GDP shrank 4.2% in the first quarter, with construction posting a 24% slide and the real estate industry logging a 13% decline. Manufacturing managed to edge up 0.5% but this was not enough to offset the stagnation elsewhere. Even in Thailand, nicknamed the Detroit of Asia, manufacturing's nascent 0.7% rise failed to make up for the devastation in tourism. Thai GDP fell 2.6%.

Adding to the concerns about the region are the slow coronavirus vaccine rollouts, except for Singapore. Border reopenings are expected to be delayed compared with Western countries, likely keeping tourism and other service industries in a slump. The outlook is particularly gloomy for countries without exports-driven economies. The Philippines has slashed its 2021 GDP growth projection to a range between 6% and 7% from the previous level of 6.5% to 7.5%.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more