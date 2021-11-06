ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Trade

Malaysia's Smart Glove hit with U.S. import ban over labor issues

Action follows similar orders against Top Glove and Supermax

Workers collect rubber gloves at Top Glove's factory outside Kuala Lumpur. Several rubber glove makers in Malaysia have been sanctioned by the U.S. for their treatment of foreign workers.   © Reuters
TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

SINGAPORE -- American customs authorities have blocked imports of disposable gloves made by Malaysia's Smart Glove in their latest action against the Southeast Asian nation's glove business over alleged worker abuses.

Customs and Border Protection found seven of the International Labor Organization's indicators of forced labor in its investigation of Smart Glove, the agency announced. CBP said it ordered its officers "at all U.S. ports of entry" to detain the gloves, starting Thursday local time.

The move came less than a month after CBP slapped a similar ban on industry peer Supermax.

"Manufacturers, like Smart Glove, who fail to abide by our laws will face consequences as we root out this inhumane practice from the U.S. supply chain," acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said in the new announcement.

CBP took similar action against a Malaysian rubber glove maker in July 2020, blocking imports of gloves from industry leader Top Glove.

That order was lifted in September 2021 after the company improved its treatment of foreign workers.

The latest actions against Smart Glove and Supermax suggest that the labor problems identified by American authorities run deeper in the industry. The ban deals a blow to Supermax, which generates roughly 20% of its sales in the U.S.

Gloves and other rubber products are one of Malaysia's top exports. But labor advocates say the economically important industry has a history of grueling conditions and unsanitary housing for foreign workers.

"Malaysia's governance of migrant worker and forced-labor issues continues to be amongst the worst in the world," said Andy Hall, a migrant worker rights activist, in a statement. "Malaysia's management of migrant workers, a crucial part of its economy and labor-intensive export production, continues to be undeveloped."

In 2020, coronavirus infections at players including Top Glove and Kossan Rubber Industries forced production cuts.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more