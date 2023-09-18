Malaysia to double palm oil exports to China, dodge EU restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia says it will double palm oil exports to China to half a million tonnes annually as the Southeast Asian nation moves against European restrictions on a commodity used in everything from cookies to cosmetics.

The plan was made public on Sunday at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in the southern Chinese city of Nanning, where representatives of the countries signed investment deals worth 19.84 billion ringgit ($4.23 billion) to develop warehousing, logistics and waste-to-energy power plants in Malaysia.