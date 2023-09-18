ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Malaysia to double palm oil exports to China, dodge EU restrictions

The two Asian nations sign infrastructure investment deals worth $4.2bn

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches at a factory in Tanjung Karang, Malaysia. Profits at Malaysian palm oil companies have been plummeting.   © Reuters
NORMAN GOH, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia says it will double palm oil exports to China to half a million tonnes annually as the Southeast Asian nation moves against European restrictions on a commodity used in everything from cookies to cosmetics.

The plan was made public on Sunday at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in the southern Chinese city of Nanning, where representatives of the countries signed investment deals worth 19.84 billion ringgit ($4.23 billion) to develop warehousing, logistics and waste-to-energy power plants in Malaysia.

