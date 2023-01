MANILA -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit to China generated $22.8 billion worth of investment pledges, his office said on Thursday.

Marcos met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday and was due to wrap up his three-day trip on Thursday. The state visit -- the first by Marcos outside Southeast Asia -- was touted as a tone-setter for relations between the two countries, which cooperate on economic matters but compete in the South China Sea.