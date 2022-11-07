ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Trade

Saudi and Gulf state trade with emerging Asia to rise 60% by 2030

U.K. think tank says 'uptick in political engagement' boosts economic ties

Containers at Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi. An uptick in political engagement between key Asian and Gulf economies noted by experts is expected to result in tangible deals that will drive trade growth.   © Reuters
KAORI TERAUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Middle East

TOKYO -- Trade between emerging Asia and the Gulf nations will grow about 60% to $578 billion by 2030, according to a report released last week, reflecting their increasingly closer relationships amid a changing geopolitical landscape.

While Gulf nations are aiming to diversify their economies away from a dependence on oil, they are also seeking to strengthen the security of food and other supplies in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The study also points out that such moves by Gulf nations are opening up new opportunities for emerging Asian countries.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close