Trade

Taiwan submits bid to join CPTPP trade pact

Move comes less than a week after China's application for membership

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen: Taiwan has already been discussing CPTPP membership informally with the trade bloc's existing members.   © Reuters
YU NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the official Central News Agency and other outlets reported Wednesday, in a move expected to trigger opposition from China.

Taiwanese authorities have already submitted the application to New Zealand, which acts as the depositary for the Pacific rim trade pact. An official announcement is expected on Thursday.

The move comes less than a week after China last Thursday applied for membership in the CPTPP, which sets rules for tariff-free trade and investment and data flows. The timing suggests a rush by Taipei in response to Beijing's bid.

Taiwan has been unable to join gatherings such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum due to opposition from China, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory.

Retired entrepreneur Morris Chang -- the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker -- has represented Taiwan at APEC summits in an unofficial capacity.

In order to join CPTPP, Taiwan will need approval from all 11 of its existing members, which include Japan and Australia. The island already has bilateral free trade agreement with New Zealand and Singapore, another CPTPP member.

Securing membership in the CPTPP has been a goal for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who has not sought to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a China-led regional trade pact that also includes Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Under rising pressure from Beijing, Tsai's government has also made a move toward negotiating a free trade agreement with the U.S. In June, Taiwan and the U.S. revived talks for the first time in roughly five years under the 1994 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, a preparatory step to discussing an free trade agreement.

The CPTPP's other members are Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, and Vietnam. The U.K. has begun negotiations to join the framework as well.

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

