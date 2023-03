TOKYO -- Trade officials from the 11 member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership on Friday agreed on the U.K.'s entry, a milestone that will expand the Asia-Pacific bloc's coverage to the edge of Europe.

"They welcomed the substantial conclusion of the negotiations for the accession of the U.K. to the CPTPP," according to a joint ministerial statement released after the online meeting, where Britain was also present.