LONDON -- The U.K. on Sunday signed an agreement to join the CPTPP in Auckland, New Zealand, formalizing its accession as the first new member to the 11-nation trading bloc, although analysts see little economic impact from the deal.

The main obvious beneficiary is Malaysia, which stands to gain tariff-free palm oil exports into the U.K., from up to 12% now, once the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership enters into force.