U.K. pushes Indo-Pacific trade deals to next year as dissent grows

LONDON -- Negotiations for the U.K. to join an 11-member trans-Pacific trade bloc, along with a separate agreement with India, will continue into next year as pushback against rushed deals grows from the farm sector.

According to the British prime minister's office, around 150 negotiators from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) member states gathered in London this month. As for the deal with India, British International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch was dispatched to New Delhi to advance the free trade talks.