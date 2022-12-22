ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Trade

U.K. pushes Indo-Pacific trade deals to next year as dissent grows

CPTPP and FTA with India face headwinds over concerns agreements are being rushed

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears to be taking a more cautious approach to new trade deals than his predecessors.   © Reuters
YUSUKE NAKAJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

LONDON -- Negotiations for the U.K. to join an 11-member trans-Pacific trade bloc, along with a separate agreement with India, will continue into next year as pushback against rushed deals grows from the farm sector.

According to the British prime minister's office, around 150 negotiators from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) member states gathered in London this month. As for the deal with India, British International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch was dispatched to New Delhi to advance the free trade talks.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close