NEW YORK/WASHINGTON -- Trade between the U.S. and China set a record last year, official figures released Tuesday show, despite bilateral tensions running high.

Imports and exports of goods between the countries hit $690.6 billion, a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report shows. The U.S. imported more toys and other consumer products, with China increasing imports of soybeans and other foods. The robust figures run counter to talk that the world's two largest economies are on track to decouple.