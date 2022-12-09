ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Trade

U.S.-bound container traffic from China plunges as ASEAN share rises

Washington-Beijing rivalry and shifting consumption change trading patterns

Fewer Chinese container ships are departing to the U.S. as trade patterns shift.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- Cargo aboard containerships headed toward the U.S. has made a dramatic shift, with fewer vessels departing China and more leaving from Southeast Asia, reflecting changing consumption patterns in the wake of the pandemic and deteriorating Sino-American ties.

Overall, freight shipped from Asia to the U.S. fell 9% year-on-year in October, following a 3% decline in September, according to the Tokyo-based researcher Japan Maritime Center. Demand in the U.S. ahead of the holiday shopping season is softer than usual this year as retail stores stockpiled inventories during the pandemic-driven supply chain crunch.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close