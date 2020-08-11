ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Trade

Japan fails to win early end to auto tariffs in UK trade deal

Japan and UK agree on 'substance' of trade deal with aim of Jan 1 start

Australia's soaring exports to China at risk in diplomatic rift

Japan's foreign minister to fly to UK in bid to conclude FTA talks

Trade

US waived extra tariffs on 70% of Japanese steel and aluminum

Trump's protectionism leaves manufacturers short of high-quality inputs

A Nippon Steel steel mill in Chiba, Japan: The effect of extra tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum producers was less severe than feared, the trade ministry found. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Washington waived additional tariffs on 78% of Japanese steel and aluminum imports in May and on 64% of such imports in June, Nikkei has learned, as the hollowing out of U.S. manufacturing continues.

U.S manufacturers have struggled to turn out sufficient quantities of high-performance steel and aluminum for auto production, which manufacturers have long relied on Japan for. President Donald Trump's aggressive effort to protect U.S. steel and aluminum producers has had unintended consequences.

Washington enacted the new import duties in March 2018, announcing additional tariffs of 25% on Japanese steel and 10% on aluminum. At the time, there were concerns in Japan about the effect on exporters, but an analysis in May and June by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry found that the duties were waived for the majority of these materials.

Washington has indicated that it will not apply the duties to products that are difficult to find U.S. substitutes for, even if those products are subject to additional tariffs. The government considers requests for exemption if a U.S. automaker or trading company, for example, requires Japanese materials.

Authorization for tariff exemptions must be renewed annually. As of June, 63% of Japanese steel imports and 76% of its aluminum imports were exempted.

The U.S. also waived the extra duties on imports from other countries, but the overall share was 42%, highlighting Japan's competitiveness in steel. Fifty-two percent of German steel escaped the extra tariffs, while the figure from China was 43%.

In 2019, Japan exported 1.28 million tons of steel to the U.S., about 4% of its total export volume. Japan's shipments of steel to the U.S. fell by about 30% last year, versus 2017, amid a bruising trade war between U.S and China.

In the fiscal year ended March 2020, major Japanese steelmakers, including Nippon Steel and JFE Steel, posted huge losses due to stiffer competition with Chinese producers. Although the U.S. import duty waivers demonstrate Japan's technological prowess, prospects for the country's steel industry remain bleak.

Read Next

Latest On Trade

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close