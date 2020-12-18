Vietnam, with larger trade surplus than Japan, draws US ire

HANOI -- Washington's decision to designate Vietnam as a currency manipulator was triggered by the Southeast Asian country's rapidly expanding trade surplus against the U.S.

Vietnam's surplus has grown to $58 billion in the past 12 months leading up to June, ranking Hanoi fourth among American trade partners and surpassing Japan's $57 billion surplus with the U.S. In the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam ranks in the top three, trailing only China and Mexico.

The currency manipulator label, applied by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, likely will impact Vietnam's national strategy of attaining economic development by luring foreign direct investment.

The designation is based on the size of a country's trade surplus with the U.S., the level of its current-account surplus and whether the nation has repeatedly intervened in the currency market. Vietnam met all three criteria.

In its semiannual report submitted to Congress, the Treasury accused Vietnam of devaluing its currency for "purposes of preventing effective balance of payments adjustments and gaining unfair competitive advantage in international trade."

The U.S. has applied pressure on Vietnam over the past few years. In 2018 and 2019, Washington slapped punitive tariffs on Vietnamese-made steel products.

President Donald Trump has called Vietnam the "single worst abuser of everybody."

"A lot of companies are moving to Vietnam, but Vietnam takes advantage of us even worse than China. So there's a very interesting situation going on there," he said in an interview with Fox Business Network, ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June 2019.

Vietnam has become a poster child for the "China plus one" business strategy in which many companies have diversified production away from Chinese soil. Vietnam's expansive workforce helped draw a record $38 billion in approved foreign direct investment last year, up 7.2% from 2018 and an 80% leap from a decade earlier.

In 2019, Samsung Electronics relocated all of its smartphone production in China to Vietnam. The South Korean tech giant accounts for one-quarter of Vietnam's total exports by value.

The coronavirus pandemic also served to lift Vietnam's exports to the U.S. Vietnam quickly contained the first wave of infections, which proved key in helping companies avoid major obstructions to manufacturing activities. Manufacturers in surrounding countries experienced interruptions in the supply chain, prompting them to move part of their production capacity to Vietnam.

Vietnam likely will attempt to avoid sanctions by engaging with the U.S. at the negotiating table.

"Even if they are able to escape sanctions, the U.S. pressure on Vietnam regarding trade will continue," said Koji Sako, a senior analyst at Mizuho Research Institute.