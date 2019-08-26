Trump and Abe reach accord on trade at G-7 summit

BIARRITZ, France -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on the broad outlines of a trade deal at their second meeting here Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit.

"We probably will be signing it around" the time of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York late next month, Trump told reporters.

He also said Abe agreed to have Japan buy excess U.S. corn stocks built up because of trade tensions with China. Abe said the "potential" purchase would be handled by the private sector.

The accord follows three days of talks last week between Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's point man on trade negotiations, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The deal "will open up markets to over $7 billion" in American agricultural products, Lighthizer told reporters after the Trump-Abe meeting. "It will be a major benefit for beef, pork, wheat, dairy products, wine, ethanol and a variety of other products," he said.

If Japan's parliament approves the trade deal during its fall session, it could take effect a month or two later. The agreement will not need to go through the U.S. Congress.

A speedy deal is particularly important to Trump as American agricultural exports plunge amid the frictions with China. Seeking re-election in 2020, Trump would likely tout the opening of Japanese markets as a win for struggling farmers, who make up a significant part of his base.

Japanese tariffs on American beef and pork would be cut to levels agreed on in the Trans-Pacific Partnership before Trump pulled the U.S. out of the multinational trade pact. This would enable American exporters to compete on an even playing field with Australia and other TPP members.

In exchange, U.S. tariffs on a broad range of industrial goods would be eliminated. No agreement was reached on scrapping American duties on finished autos -- a touchy topic for Trump, who has railed against the trade imbalance in this area. The two sides will continue discussing the issue in separate talks.

On Tokyo's end, the trade deal is contingent on Washington not further restricting imports of Japanese vehicles, whether through numerical quotas or through additional tariffs imposed on national security grounds. Abe is expected to seek a pledge to this effect from Trump at the September meeting.