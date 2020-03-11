Trump pitches coronavirus tax cut to wary Congress

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a payroll tax holiday in response to the coronavirus' economic impact excited the market but is faced with skepticism in Congress even among Republicans.

Trump went on Capitol Hill Tuesday to pitch to Republican senators a stimulus package, including the tax cut, which the president wants to last through the November elections.

But while the Dow Jones Industrial Average reacted favorably to the president's gesturing, closing more than 1,000 points higher, the proposals were reportedly met with hesitation from even some of his staunchest backers on Capitol Hill, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was quoted as saying he needs to "think about" a payroll tax holiday as a general stimulus.

"We just had a great meeting. Tremendous unity in the Republican Party," Trump told reporters after the meeting. When pressed about the hesitation on the part of lawmakers, the president brushed off the question saying "there's a great feeling about doing a lot of things."

"We want to protect our shipping industry, our cruise industry," Trump said. "We want to protect our airline industry -- very important. But everybody has to be vigilant and has to be careful."

Trump's bid came after an oil-related market crash Monday, the worst sell-off since the 2008 financial crisis.

The U.S. president's economic adviser Larry Kudlow conceded that the tax holiday is "a bold proposal."

"We are consulting with leaders in the House and the Senate with respect to this package," Kudlow said at a White House news conference Tuesday, where Trump was expected to unveil details of the stimulus plan.

Todd Mariano, U.S. director at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said that the president had always had his eye on a payroll tax.

"You still have this question as to whether it's matched to the underlying economic issue, but a payroll tax cut is something Trump has wanted for reelection forever and until the coronavirus came around, he was not going to get it because Democrats control the House of Representatives," he told the Nikkei Asian Review.

News of the stimulus dominated the New York Stock Exchange, with stock prices moving up and down on details coming out of the White House and Congress.

The Dow saw a 900-point rally Tuesday morning, only to dive back into negative territory as investors nervously awaited for news of the stimulus.

U.S. airlines started their rally Tuesday morning in anticipation of possible stimulus for the sector.

American Airlines closed 15.3% higher, despite its announcement before market open of a 55% reduction in trans-Pacific capacity during the summer peak period and a 7.5% cut to domestic capacity in April. The company has lost about half of its value over the past month.

Delta Air Lines closed 4.5% higher after warning of a 65% reduction in Pacific capacity, part of a 15% overall capacity cut.

Major hotel stocks Hilton, Marriott, Wyndham and Hyatt were up 5% or more Tuesday before the volatility hit. Hyatt last week withdrew its 2020 outlook, citing the coronavirus.

Trump on Tuesday morning again called on the Federal Reserve for further rate actions, after the central bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points early last week.

"Our pathetic, slow moving Federal Reserve, headed by Jay Powell, who raised rates too fast and lowered too late, should get our Fed Rate down to the levels of our competitor nations," Trump tweeted, not long before the Dow started plummeting.

In a separate Tuesday tweet, the U.S. president maintained that his administration "has been doing a great job" in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

There are now over 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. -- more than tenfold the number a week ago -- according to Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.