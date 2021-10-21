Turkey cuts interest rates again despite calls for course change

ISTANBUL -- The Turkish central bank cut its key interest rate for the second straight meeting on Thursday, pushing the lira to a record low even as business leaders question the direction of monetary policy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The bank lowered the one-week repo rate to 16% from 18%, despite the lira plumbing new lows over the past several weeks. The Turkish currency weakened by nearly 3% against the dollar at one point following the Thursday decision.

The move comes as Erdogan, who has called interest rates the "mother of all evil," ramps up pressure on the central bank to stimulate the economy.

When inflation runs high and currencies are in free fall like the lira, monetary authorities typically look to rate hikes as a remedy. Turkey has moved in the opposite direction.

Business leaders are voicing concerns, taking an unusually critical stance on the longtime president's policies. Corporate executives called for a course change in monetary policy at a Tuesday meeting of the Turkish Industry and Business Association, or Tusiad.

"Most important steps are strengthening institutions and rules of market economy, starting with establishing independence of regulatory institutions" like the central bank, said Tuncay Ozilhan, chairman of Tusiad's high advisory council.

Omer Koc, chair of leading Turkish conglomerate Koc group, said there was no alternative but to bring down the exchange rate, high costs and inflation, according to remarks published on the company website.

"It is very saddening to see how much our citizens get exhausted by the ever increasing inflation pressure," Koc said. "We have to embrace a strong reform agenda like we did in the first 10 years of the 2000s and decrease our country risk."