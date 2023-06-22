ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Turkey raises interest rate to 15% from 8.5% to fight inflation

Hafize Gaye Erkan, first woman to head central bank, makes debut

Hafize Gaye Erkan, Turkey's new central bank governor, receives flowers from her predecessor, Sahap Kavcioglu, during a handover ceremony on June 9 in Ankara.     © Getty Images
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

ISTANBUL -- Two weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed former Goldman Sachs banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as governor, Turkey's central bank delivered a 6.5-point interest rate hike on Thursday, lifting the benchmark rate to 15%.

Turkey is facing an inflation rate of 39.6%. The move by the bank, in close coordination with Mehmet Simsek, Turkey's new treasury and finance minister, signals a fresh direction for the country's economic policy. It hints at a winding down of "Erdoganomics," a set of contentious economic policies driven by the president who was fixated on cutting interest rates which he felt would boost the economy despite runaway inflation.

