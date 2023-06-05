Turkey's new cabinet hints at less unorthodox Erdoganomics

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's longest-serving leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has announced a new cabinet headlined by a former London-based banker as treasury and finance minister.

Mehmet Simsek, who was head of fixed-income strategy and macroeconomic research for the emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Merrill Lynch, advocates for a traditional economic policy. His appointment signals a possible departure from the president's unorthodox playbook, symbolized by an obsession with lower interest rates.