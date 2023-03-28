ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Turkish opposition pledges to reverse Erdogan's economic policies

Next administration will have to deal with high inflation, earthquake fallout

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled Turkey for more than two decades and the country is now facing the deepest cost-of-living crisis under his watch.   © EPA/Jiji
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

IZMIR, Turkey -- Reviving Turkey's struggling economy is top of the agenda for opposition candidates keen to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in pivotal elections in May.

Top economic officials from the six parties that have formed an opposition alliance told Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of a weeklong congress in mid-March that if they win elections for the presidency and parliament on May 14, they will carry out a massive overhaul of the bureaucracy, as well as legal and regulatory changes, to undo Erdogan's damaging legacy.

