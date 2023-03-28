Turkish opposition pledges to reverse Erdogan's economic policies

IZMIR, Turkey -- Reviving Turkey's struggling economy is top of the agenda for opposition candidates keen to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in pivotal elections in May.

Top economic officials from the six parties that have formed an opposition alliance told Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of a weeklong congress in mid-March that if they win elections for the presidency and parliament on May 14, they will carry out a massive overhaul of the bureaucracy, as well as legal and regulatory changes, to undo Erdogan's damaging legacy.