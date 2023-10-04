ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
U.S. faces stagflation risk in 2024: Eurasia Group economist

Robert Kahn warns of possible downturn exacerbated by China and oil prices

Shoppers stroll down Fifth Ave. in New York City. A sharp drop in demand would undermine the soft-landing scenario for the U.S. economy.   © Reuters
KOSUKE TAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Although predictions of a recession in the U.S. this year proved incorrect thanks to strong consumer spending, stagflation is a possibility in 2024, Robert Kahn, managing director for global macroeconomics at the Eurasia Group, told Nikkei.

Kahn, who previously served as a senior economist at the Federal Reserve, believes the Fed is "quite optimistic" in its expectations for an economic soft landing. He warned of a downside scenario driven by a sharp reduction in demand forced by high oil prices and adverse developments abroad, including in China.

