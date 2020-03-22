US coronavirus measures to total 'more than $2tn'

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. policy measures to blunt the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to exceed $2 trillion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Saturday.

"The package is coming in at about 10% of GDP," Kudlow told reporters. "It's a very large package." U.S. nominal growth domestic product is around $21 trillion.

With the economy expected to plunge by double digits in the April-June quarter, President Donald Trump's administration is scrambling to put together a package that would keep households and corporations afloat. The measures are expected to include shouldering wage payment obligations of smaller companies.

Negotiations for a congressional package were taking place in the Senate Saturday. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said the congressional part of the package would exceed $1 trillion and a vote on the package would be held Monday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections has exceeded 24,000 in the U.S. A quick economic stimulus is seen as crucial to tamping national anxiety.