ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

US coronavirus measures to total 'more than $2tn'

Economic adviser Kudlow says spending will reach '10% of GDP'

TAKESHI KAWANAMI, Nikkei staff writer
Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s top economic adviser, says the total spending package will top $2 trillion.    © Reuters

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. policy measures to blunt the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to exceed $2 trillion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Saturday.

"The package is coming in at about 10% of GDP," Kudlow told reporters. "It's a very large package." U.S. nominal growth domestic product is around $21 trillion.

With the economy expected to plunge by double digits in the April-June quarter, President Donald Trump's administration is scrambling to put together a package that would keep households and corporations afloat. The measures are expected to include shouldering wage payment obligations of smaller companies.

Negotiations for a congressional package were taking place in the Senate Saturday. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said the congressional part of the package would exceed $1 trillion and a vote on the package would be held Monday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections has exceeded 24,000 in the U.S. A quick economic stimulus is seen as crucial to tamping national anxiety. 

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media