ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Economy

US resilience brightens spirits in corporate Japan

Bearish global outlook eases among business leaders, Nikkei poll shows

TAKESHI HASHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
The strength of the American economic expansion, including robust employment, was cited by respondents who see the global economy growing.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese executives are starting to show less pessimism about the state of the global economy as the strength of the U.S. expansion alleviates concerns about domestic consumption and China's slowdown, according to a quarterly Nikkei survey of more than 100 corporate chiefs.

The total share of respondents saying the economy is deteriorating, or deteriorating moderately, fell to 34.7% -- down 6.6 percentage points from the previous survey in August and September. This marked a turnaround from a steady rise in negative sentiment since December 2018.

Those seeing the economy growing ticked up 0.8 point to 22.9%. Of these, 84.8% cited the expansion in the U.S., where a strong job market and record-high stock prices are underpinning brisk consumer spending.

Respondents expecting the global economy to worsen in half a year dropped 15.7 points to 20.9%, while 26.4% expect improvement, up 5.7 points from last quarter.

The poll was taken from Nov. 28 to Dec. 16. More than 90% of the responses from presidents, chairmen and other top executives at 144 major companies came in before Washington and Beijing announced a partial "phase one" trade agreement on the night of Dec. 13 Japan time.

"U.S.-China trade tensions could shift toward easing for a time ahead of the U.S. presidential election in 2020," Daiwa Securities Group President Seiji Nakata said.

Yet 86% of respondents named trade friction between the world's two largest economies as a risk to the global economy. A cooling Chinese economy was cited by 68%, and many showed concern about consumer spending in Japan.

Meanwhile, hopes are high for a rebound in semiconductor prices as fifth-generation wireless technology starts to take off.

"Companies have been continuing investment in digitization and other forms of technological innovation," said Hitoshi Ochi, president of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings. "If the environment improves, I think [the economy] will start recovering around the summer of 2020."

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media