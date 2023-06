HANOI -- Vietnam's economy grew 4.14% in the April-June period from the same time a year earlier, according to an official estimate released on Thursday, picking up from an expansion of 3.3% in the first quarter but still slower than the pace of previous upswings as export demand loses steam.

One of Asia's fastest-growing economies, Vietnam's gross domestic product grew around 6% to 7% annually before COVID-19. It also climbed 8% in 2022 as it recovered from a COVID-driven slump.