Vietnam lowers VAT to 8% again amid economic headwinds

HANOI -- Vietnam will lower its value-added tax (VAT) from 10% to 8% from July through December, bolstering stimulus measures to support consumption and business activities as the export-oriented economy grapples with an economic slowdown.

The country's National Assembly last week passed a bill to lower the VAT from July 1 till the end of December. Some products and services were excluded from the bill, including telecommunications, information technology, insurance, metal products and refined petroleum.