ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Vietnam lowers VAT to 8% again amid economic headwinds

Tax cut to run from July to December to boost stimulus measures

Vietnam's National Assembly building in Hanoi. The VAT cut was among the major issues discussed by the country's main legislative body over the past two months. (Photo by Yuji Nitta)
YUJI NITTA, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HANOI -- Vietnam will lower its value-added tax (VAT) from 10% to 8% from July through December, bolstering stimulus measures to support consumption and business activities as the export-oriented economy grapples with an economic slowdown.

The country's National Assembly last week passed a bill to lower the VAT from July 1 till the end of December. Some products and services were excluded from the bill, including telecommunications, information technology, insurance, metal products and refined petroleum.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close