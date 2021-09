HANOI -- Vietnam's gross domestic product dropped 6.17% on the year for the July-September period, as stringent lockdowns in key areas including the economic engine of Ho Chi Minh City led to the first decline since 2000 on a quarterly basis.

The economy slid into negative territory during the third quarter after 6.61% growth in the previous three months, the country's General Statistics Office said Wednesday. Vietnam's economy grew 2.69% in the third quarter a year ago.