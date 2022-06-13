Vietnam's minimum wage to rise 6% in July after pandemic freeze

HANOI -- Vietnam will raise the country's minimum wage by an average of 6% in July, the first increase in roughly two and a half years, over objections from businesses as consumer prices move higher.

Inflation is quickening in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub as fuel prices surge worldwide due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Vietnam's consumer price index rose 2.86% on the year in May, up from 2.64% in April.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh signed the documents for the wage increase on Sunday. The government originally signed off on the hike after the National Wage Council -- made up of state, labor and management representatives -- reached an agreement in mid-April.

But the government needed more time to overcome opposition from trade groups, such as those representing Vietnam's mainstay textile and electronics sectors, and foreign business lobbies including the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Vietnam had put off raising the minimum wage owing to the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. But now another wage hike might follow in January after the increase in July.

Foreign investors will be watching the wage outlook closely. Lower labor costs have been one factor driving manufacturers to shift production capacity from China to Vietnam.

This trend is expected to continue amid tensions between Beijing and Washington. Foreign-owned companies account for roughly 70% of Vietnam's exports.