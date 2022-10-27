ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Weak yen strains Japan's budget by tacking $1bn onto payments

Costs of defense equipment and foreign aid could continue to swell

The Finance Ministry distributes funds to make up for foreign-exchange losses as the yen remains weak against the dollar.  
TOMOHIRO EBUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- In addition to driving up energy prices, the yen's slide against the dollar is also adding pressure on Japan's government budget, increasing foreign-currency payments on defense equipment and other items by 157.4 billion yen ($1.08 billion) from initial estimates.

Japan's initial budget for fiscal 2022 budget included over 900 billion yen in foreign payments, equivalent to just under 1% of the 107 trillion-yen total. These include purchases of defense equipment, contributions to international organizations and official development assistance, with the defense and foreign ministries accounting for 90% of the total.

