TOKYO -- Will Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda deliver another surprise this week? That's the question investors are asking ahead of his penultimate policy meeting ending Wednesday.

Last month, the central bank blindsided markets by unexpectedly widening its target band for interest rates -- a move that has pushed yields on 10-year government bonds past its 0.5% cap, prompting the BOJ to make unscheduled bond purchases.