Women and temps hit hardest by Japan's job market upheaval

TOKYO -- More than a year of coronavirus-related disruption has left a mark on employment in Japan, particularly among the women and temporary staff who make up much of the service sector, government data released Friday shows.

An employment survey for fiscal 2020 showed the first overall decline in employed people in nine years. The number of female workers in "nonregular" positions -- including temps, part-timers and contract workers -- fell by 650,000 to 14.07 million, more than double the decline for men in the category.

The service sector was hit particularly hard by the plunge in tourism and demands by authorities to cut back operating hours to curb the spread of the virus, despite government measures intended to save jobs. Employment in the accommodation and food services industry fell nearly 10% to 3.81 million.

A 20-something nonregular worker at a Tokyo shopping center saw a steep drop in her working hours during the state of emergency in January, including one stretch in which she did not go in to work at all for almost a week.

"I got some compensation for lost pay, but I'm worried about my future income," she said.

The coronavirus has set back efforts to address the issue of women leaving the work force in their 30s to raise children.

Many in this position turned to nonregular work with shorter hours, but these jobs became easy targets for cuts when the economy took a turn for the worse. School closures also forced many women to leave their jobs to care for their children at home. The number of women outside the work force jumped by 110,000 to 26.75 million.

Yet there remains strong demand among women for full-time work. The average number of female workers in regular positions last fiscal year grew by 360,000, even amid a decline for men. February saw particular growth in fields such as medical care and telecommunications that are in high demand due to the pandemic.

The labor ministry also noted a rise in female full-time employment in traditionally male-dominated industries such as construction that have suffered from labor shortages.

Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, sees the gap in demand for different types of positions signaling a structural shift. "The share of women with regular employment will probably grow," Miyamae said.