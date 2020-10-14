Xi calls for international collaboration amid 'rising unilateralism'

HONG KONG -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on all countries to pursue a "mutually beneficial" strategy amid the global economic downturn and rising unilateralism in a much-anticipated speech on Wednesday to mark the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone's 40th anniversary.

While Xi did not make a direct reference to current U.S.-China tensions, he noted that globalization has "encountered a countercurrent" with the rise of protectionism and unilateralism, which he said has resulted in shrinking international trade and investment.

"The world has entered a period of turbulent change... To cope with it, we need a new development setting," Xi said in a Shenzhen auditorium filled with high-ranking Communist Party officials. "We unswervingly pursue a mutually beneficial and win-win strategy."

China's growth "has also created a vast space for development and shared development benefits for all countries," he said.

"All countries in the world are welcome to participate more in the reform, opening up and development of China's special economic zones and embrace the new setting where we can negotiate, develop, share and win together," Xi said, adding that the country will strengthen collaboration with other countries through its Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure development program.

Communist Party officials attend President Xi Jinping’s speech in Shenzhen on Wednesday. (Image from CGTN's YouTube channel)

In his 50-minute speech, Xi laid out a long-term development plan for the southern city of Shenzhen -- an exemplar of China's successful economic reform -- and tasked the city abutting Hong Kong with a "new mission" to drive the country's innovation and technology ambitions by playing a key role in the Greater Bay Area.

The Greater Bay Area is a national plan to integrate Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Macao and eight other cities in southern Guangdong Province to develop a mega-metropolis to drive economic growth and rival Silicon Valley.

"There is a need to guide Hong Kong and Macao and the foreign diaspora to the investment opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, for them to contribute to development... and bring them closer to the motherland," he said.