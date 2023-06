Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

One of the key phrases Chinese President Xi Jinping used when meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing was this: "Planet Earth is big enough to accommodate the respective development and common prosperity of China and the United States."