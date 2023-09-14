Analysis: Biden administration detects red flags in Xiconomics

U.S. President Joe Biden this past weekend made comments on the Chinese economy that raised eyebrows for the definitive tone.
Xi has "his hands full right now," Biden said during a news conference in Hanoi.
U.S. president says China's economic 'tenet' not working 'at all'
U.S. President Joe Biden this past weekend made comments on the Chinese economy that raised eyebrows for the definitive tone.
Xi has "his hands full right now," Biden said during a news conference in Hanoi.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.