Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

A remarkable conversation is taking place on the internet in China, where the screws of censorship are tightened every year, squeezing freedom of speech. Suddenly, a ban on an all-sides debate over China unifying Taiwan by force appears to have been lifted.