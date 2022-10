The effort to normalize China-Japan diplomatic relations half a century ago was a highly risky move for the players involved, and for some it was not just their political careers but their very lives that were on the line.

In September 1972, Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka flew to Beijing to meet Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai. After marathon talks, Tanaka and Zhou signed a joint statement on Sept. 29 that normalized bilateral diplomatic relations.