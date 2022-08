Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

When a U.S. Air Force-operated Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi safely arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport late at night on Aug. 2, a collective groan could be heard across China.