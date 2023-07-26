Analysis: Did rocky China-U.S. ties doom Qin Gang as foreign minister?

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

In a surprise development, China announced Tuesday night that Qin Gang had been removed from the post of foreign minister and replaced by Wang Yi, China's top diplomat and director of the office of the Communist Party's Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Wang was Qin's immediate predecessor as foreign minister and is a member of the Communist Party's powerful Politburo. No reason was given for Qin's dismissal.