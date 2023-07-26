ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
It is not clear why Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, chose Qin Gang as foreign minister, given that he is not a U.S. expert. (Nikkei montage/Reuters)
China up close

Analysis: Did rocky China-U.S. ties doom Qin Gang as foreign minister?

Biden's branding of Xi as 'dictator' threatens plans for big trip to San Francisco

KATSUJI NAKAZAWA, Nikkei senior staff writer | China

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

In a surprise development, China announced Tuesday night that Qin Gang had been removed from the post of foreign minister and replaced by Wang Yi, China's top diplomat and director of the office of the Communist Party's Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Wang was Qin's immediate predecessor as foreign minister and is a member of the Communist Party's powerful Politburo. No reason was given for Qin's dismissal.

