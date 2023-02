Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

Spy balloons continue to dominate the headlines. The latest news from the White House is that the most recent three unmanned objects that the U.S. has shot down may have had a commercial or otherwise benign purpose.