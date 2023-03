Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

"Surprisingly lightweight" was how several China watchers described the new lineup of the State Council, the country's cabinet, after it was selected at the recent National People's Congress, the annual parliament.